Suspect robs same Aurora bank twice within days of each other (Aurora Police Department/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A bank was robbed twice in three days by what officials believe is the same suspect. A hefty reward is now being offered up to anyone who can help find the man police believe is responsible.

According to the Aurora Police Department, on Aug. 30, a Black man wearing a light blue security guard uniform shirt, blue jeans, a red hat, and black shoes walked into the Commerce Bank, located at 15305 East Colfax Ave.

(Aurora Police Department/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The suspect allegedly verbally demanded money from the bank teller, displayed a weapon, and left the scene on foot. Surveillance footage has since been released.

The suspect is estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old with a heavy build.

On Sept. 1, during the second robbery, the alleged suspect returned to the same bank only this time, he was wearing a black camouflage hoodie, a black hat, black jeans, and black shoes.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have stepped up to try and help get the person responsible behind bars. They are offering up to a $5,000 reward for any tips that can help investigators resolve this case.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or you can simply report your tip to the website.