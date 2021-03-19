Suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office releasing information on an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon near the Kiowa Industrial Park.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an Elbert County deputy witnessed a white pickup truck with a missing front license plate driving over the speed limit on westbound Highway 86. In an attempt to safely contact the vehicle, the deputy made a U-turn and observed that the truck was also missing its rear plate. The vehicle then turned into the Kiowa Industrial Park, where the driver took off on foot.

The deputy preceded to try and intercept the suspect in his vehicle while other responding deputies set up a perimeter.

The suspect was located and another deputy fired one round, striking the suspect in the abdomen. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering. No deputies were injured.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team which is made up of various agencies from multiple Colorado counties, as well as members of the District Attorney’s office.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be provided as it becomes available.