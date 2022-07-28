ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was taken into custody after he punched an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy in the face and fled a King Soopers.

Police said they received a call about a man asking underage girls for their phone numbers in front of a King Soopers just before noon Thursday.

When the deputy contacted the man, he punched the deputy in the face and ran away, police said. As he drove out of the parking lot, the suspect struck the front bumper of the deputy’s vehicle before getting on Interstate 70.

The man drove west on I-70 from Bennett then crossed the median and went east on I-70 to Highway 86 before he got a flat tire from the stopping device police put on the road. He surrendered without incident and was taken into custody, police said.

The deputy who was assaulted was not injured and the damage to the patrol car was minimal, the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said.