JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted after two bank robberies Tuesday morning.

Police said the robberies took place in the 8400 block of W. Bowles Avenue and the 6700 block of Wadsworth Boulevard just before noon.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s. He is between 5 feet, six inches, and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin to medium build. He was seen wearing a blue or gray zip-up jacket, white baseball hat and jeans. Police said he may have glasses.

The description of the vehicle associated with the suspect is a white, two-door pickup truck with numbers on the side as a possible utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-0211 or our tip line at 303-271-5612.