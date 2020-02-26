Suspect killed in shooting by Greeley police, no officers injured

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to Greeley police, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle around 1:13 a.m. in the 100 block of 14th Avenue. Police said there were two people in the vehicle and the officer saw a firearm in the lap of the driver.

Police said shots were fired by the officer and the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

Greeley police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Greeley police said there is no active threat to the community.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.