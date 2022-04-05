DENVER (KDVR) — The suspect killed in a crash during a police pursuit has been identified as 66-year-old Craig Licari who was convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999.

Colorado State Patrol joined a police chase initiated by Wyoming Highway Patrol around 2:45 p.m. last Thursday on US 85.

The Ault Police Department and CSP deployed tactics to stop the suspect vehicle which continued moving and then collided with a CSP vehicle.

The CSP vehicle rolled and the trooper sustained minor injuries. Licari’s car rolled into a ditch and he died on the scene. Police believe Licari was not wearing a seatbelt.

Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler did not say specifically why Licari was being pursued but said he was wanted for a probation violation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.