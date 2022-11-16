GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Greeley has been identified.

Benjamin Weise, 33, was identified as the suspect shot and killed at the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park, on East 20th Street.

Weise had barricaded himself inside a residence with a knife. Officers performed three hours of negotiations before Weise tried to leave the residence and approach the officers with the knife.

This is when a Greeley officer fired and struck Weise.

This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team. More information is set to be released as authorities deem it appropriate.