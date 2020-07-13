Suspect killed by law enforcement in Monument home

MONUMENT Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the El Paso County Sheriff Department were involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect on Saturday evening.

CSP troopers located a vehicle associated to a Lakewood menacing incident on southbound I-25 near Larkspur.

As troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect exited the highway in El Paso County and crashed into a guardrail. The suspect exited the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack another vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot and entered a residential home on Doewood Drive in Monument, the occupants exited the home safely.

CSP troopers and El Paso County Sheriff deputies responded to the residence, the suspect fired at least one round. One deputy and one trooper responded by firing at least one round. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

No citizens or law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.