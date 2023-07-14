DENVER (KDVR) —A suspect is dead after a shooting involving a deputy took place early Friday morning at the Lakeside Motel.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that just after midnight that the department was involved in a shooting at the Lakeside Motel in Denver. The area is north of downtown in the Berkley neighborhood.

Based on the preliminary information, shots were fired when a deputy attempted to contact a suspect at the motel. The deputy believed the suspect was armed. ACSO did not say how many shots were fired.

The adult male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, but the deputy was uninjured.

One lane is closed on southbound Federal Boulevard while police investigate.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on scene and will update this story throughout the morning.