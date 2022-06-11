CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer-involved shooting broke out between a Clear Creek County deputy and a man armed with a knife on Friday night.

Deputies with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a “motorist assist” in the 600 block of Main Street in Silver Plume around 11:21 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a car that had been involved in an accident. The car contained a driver and one passenger who was described as an adult white man.

The man became very argumentative and uncooperative with the deputies and then armed himself with a knife.

More officers arrived and spent more than an hour trying to calm the man down and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Eventually, deputies were able to break car windows and remove one knife. However, the suspect rearmed himself with a rock and a second knife.

In an effort to stop the suspect, deputies deployed less-lethal bean bags and a taser but they did not stop the suspect.

The man eventually tried to stab an officer with his knife and that’s when deputies fired back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is examining the case and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The identity of the suspect will be released at a later time.