DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Thursday of a shooting in the 8100 block of Leona Drive.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Dec. 20, leaving one suspect dead and a deputy shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, an adult male suspect shot at deputies when they attempted to contact him for an active warrant from the Department of Corrections. One deputy was struck twice “in the extremities” and “several” deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and the man, who was reportedly in his 30s, later died at a local hospital.

The area of the shooting is an unincorporated portion of Adams County. FOX31 reporter Greg Nieto arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. and found a heavy police presence in the area. An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesperson said the deputy is expected to be OK.

While the scene was active, deputies said it was unclear who shot first.

All deputies involved are on administrative leave, as is standard procedure for the office. The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, tasked with investigating shootings involving law enforcement, is investigating the incident.

Any changes to the status of the deputies’ employment will be determined after the investigation is completed.