FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning.

According to the Frederick Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of 7th street on reports of shots fired at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area is in a neighborhood north of Centennial Park and around the corner of downtown Frederick.

FPD said there was a multi-jurisdictional response to the shots fired call including officers from Boulder County, Weld County, Fort Lupton, Mead, Longmont, Firestone and Greeley. When officers arrived at the scene they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Nearly three hours after the initial call, the suspect was shot and killed at 1:52 a.m. No officers were injured in the shooting.

FPD confirmed there is no threat to the community.

The incident is now being investigated by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

FOX31 has a crew on scene to learn more, this story will be updated with the latest information.