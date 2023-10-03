DENVER (KDVR) — Police arrested a suspect who was involved in a shooting and pursuit that spanned from Denver to Aurora on Tuesday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a man had his car stolen in Aurora. He then tracked its location to Denver.

The man went to recover the vehicle himself at around 5:15 a.m. and was shot in the arm in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Alton Way.

According to Denver police, the man took himself to a hospital in Aurora and his injuries do not appear life-threatening. APD said the man also shared his car’s tracking information with police.

At 6:30 a.m., Aurora officers located the stolen car and were involved in a short pursuit with the suspect. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed at 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle.

The suspect has been taken into custody but has not been identified by police.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the shooting as it happened within city limits. Aurora Police will continue to investigate the theft and pursuit.