DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police officers shot and killed a man Monday afternoon after he was reportedly chasing and yelling at people in Commons Park while carrying a rifle.

According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, officers were called to the park near 16th Street between Little Raven Street and the South Platte River around 3:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw the man carrying what appeared to be a long gun.

Officers issued commands, at which point the man fired shots at the officers and hit one of the vehicles.

“We don’t have any information that he fired any shots before he was challenged by the officers,” Thomas said.

Thomas said two officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

An investigation will take place to determine if their actions followed department protocol. That investigation will include a review of bodyworn camera video.

Commons Park is located behind Union Station. There are many apartment buildings in the area and it’s a popular spot for residents to walk their dogs and spend time doing other outdoor activities.

DPD said there were no injuries to officers or other people in the park.