Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Weld County Thursday evening.

According to the Greeley Police Department, about 5 p.m., a Weld County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol near the Econo Lodge at 10811 W. Interstate 25. The hotel is east of Longmont.

The deputy saw a license plate associated with a wanted person. The deputy asked for assistance and two Firestone police officers responded.

The deputy and officers contacted the suspect in a hotel room.

“During the contact, shots were fired, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital,” GPD said in a written statement.

No officers were injured.

“The suspect was arrested on a felony warrant, and no charges have been filed in this case,” GPD said.

Authorities have not provided details about the suspect, including his or her name, age, gender or reason for being wanted.

Greeley police provided information about the case but did not disclose its involvement in it.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.