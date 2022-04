LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was injured after shots were fired by at least one Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy during an incident at the county landfill Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies tried to apprehend an assault/domestic violence suspect at the Larimer County landfill and shots were fired by deputies.

LCSO said the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital but no deputies were injured.

