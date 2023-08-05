A suspect was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Northglenn said a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting just before midnight Saturday.

The incident happened in the area of Fowler Drive and Humboldt Street.

Northglenn officers responded to a call about an unwanted party. The suspect, who police said had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was armed with a firearm.

One officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The officer was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave.

The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.