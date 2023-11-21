DENVER (KDVR) — The man accused of stealing a security guard’s car after allegedly killing an Uber driver did not know how to drive it, according to new details released in court on Tuesday.

Michael Gawain Jackson, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Goitom Hagos, who was driving for Uber.

In Jackson’s pretrial hearing Tuesday, a police detective said the shooting at 17th Avenue and Williams Street appeared to be random. No motive has surfaced.

Portions of the hearing centered on body camera video taken by a security guard who stopped and tried to help. That guard, Nolan Smith, did not know someone had been shot — just moments before he was shot himself.

FOX31 spoke to Smith last month.

“I saw him walking up. I didn’t know if he was involved or not. I asked, ‘Is everyone alright?’ He goes, ‘pop’ — he shoots me,” Smith told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm.

A blind passenger was in the back seat of the rideshare and was hurt.

Goitom Hagos was driving for Uber when he was shot and killed in what police say was a random shooting in Denver. (KDVR)

Evidence heard in Uber driver’s shooting

On Tuesday, a judge decided there was enough evidence to move forward with 12 counts in the case, including murder, assault and robbery.

“It is sort of a miniature hearing to hear the basics of the evidence. The general rules of evidence at a jury trial, they don’t apply at a preliminary hearing,” FOX31 legal analyst Kevin Benninger said.

A detective with the Denver Police Department was the sole witness in Tuesday’s hearing. He explained what the security guard was doing after he was shot.

At one point, the alleged shooter needed instructions on how to steal the victim’s car, which had a unique gear shift. That gear shift was said to have an uncommon locking mechanism.

FOX31 spoke to the family of Hagos. They said they were not aware that the hearing was taking place on Tuesday.

“Life has been very hard for the family since Goitom was killed. He and his wife had just bought a house together for their family. His wife has been ill since losing her husband and has not been able to work,” Hagos’ niece, Beli Giroghis, said.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court in April for arraignment.