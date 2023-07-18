DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested after crashing a reportedly stolen truck into a patrol vehicle and injuring a deputy in Superior.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a stolen vehicle in the town of Superior. The vehicle was a maroon Ford F-150 that had been stolen out of Denver earlier in the month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the vehicle at a gas station on McCaslin Boulevard and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Miguel Angel Roman Arellano.

In order to stop Arellano from escaping, deputies attempted a “pinch maneuver.” As they were getting their vehicles in position, deputies said Arellano put the truck in reverse and accelerated backward, hitting the front of a patrol vehicle.

BCSO said one deputy suffered a broken hand and face injuries, likely from the airbag. The deputy has been treated and released from the hospital.

Following the collision, Arellano fled on foot. After a short chase, he was taken into custody at the intersection of Center Drive and McCaslin Boulevard.

Arellano was arrested on the following counts:

Vehicular assault on a peace officer causing serious bodily injury

Second-degree motor vehicle theft

Criminal mischief

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Arellano was booked into the Boulder County Jail.