JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect who shot at deputies after stealing a flatbed pickup truck towing a trailer Thursday is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Kaelen Alberto Bernal, 24, is accused of stealing the truck and trailer from the 19000 block of Goddard Ranch Court earlier in the day. The registered owner found the truck northbound on Highway 285 near Surrey Drive and followed the suspects.

Around the area of Tiny Town, Bernal got out of the truck and fired multiple shots at the owner, police said. Soon after, a JCSO deputy engaged in gunfire with Bernal, and then Bernal continued on Hwy. 285.

Two deputies were set up near Highway 8 with tactics deployed to stop the truck but Bernal partially drove around them. He shot at the deputies and they shot back at him.

Bernal continued in the truck after he lost the trailer and was driving on flat tires into Weaver Hollow Park. Deputies continued the pursuit out of the park and shortly after, a deputy rammed the back of the truck causing it to crash.

Both suspects fled on foot being caught quickly and taken into custody. Bernal was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries from the crash and then booked into the Jeffco jail. The other suspect was questioned and released without charges.

Bernal is facing three separate attempted first-degree murder charges, first-degree assault on a peace officer, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

JCSO is asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of the pursuit in the park or otherwise, to call the tip line at 303-271-5612.