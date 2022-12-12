AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of murdering four people nearly a month and a half ago was arrested in Mexico over the weekend and has been brought back to the U.S., the Aurora Police Department said.

Joseph Castorena, 21, is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the alleged killing of his ex-girlfriend’s sister and her husband, his ex-girlfriend’s dad and a neighbor on Oct. 30.

Castorena has been on the run since the incident and his cousin was arrested for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder last month.

The FBI, Mexican government and Mexican law enforcement worked together to locate and arrest Castorena who was then flown to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention center.

Domestic dispute turns deadly

Police said a 911 call came from Castorena’s ex-girlfriend, who survived the shooting at the home in the 900 block of Geneva Street on Oct. 30. She hid with two young children and kept them safe, police said.

Castorena was caught on video outside of the Geneva Street home before the shooting. The family said they got home from a party early that Sunday morning, not knowing Castorena might have been waiting inside.

Castorena’s ex-girlfriend and her father had applied for restraining orders against Castorena a week before the murders.

Mariana Serrano and her husband, Ken Green, were two of the four people killed. Mariana Serrano is the sister of Castorena’s ex-girlfriend. Their father, Jesus Serrano, also was killed, along with neighbor Rodolfo Salgado, family members said.