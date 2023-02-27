DENVER (KDVR) — Jordan Waddy is scheduled to appear in a Denver courtroom Monday where he could enter a plea. His appearance in court stems from a controversial police shooting in LoDo last summer.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged the 21-year-old with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 17, 2022, Waddy allegedly was part of an altercation at 20th and Larimer Street in Denver’s Lower Downtown entertainment district. When officers approached to break up the fight, Waddy allegedly made a motion and police suspected he had a gun. Police shot and injured Waddy. Six bystanders were also injured.

Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether the officer’s actions were legally justified in a separate investigation.

Waddy’s hearing is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

