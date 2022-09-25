AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to a parking lot located at 2295 South Chambers Rd. There they found two men each with multiple gunshot wounds and transported both to a nearby hospital.

According to APD, one of those victims, a 44-year-old man, has since died from his injuries. The second victim, a 52-year-old man, is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

At least three vehicles and one business were hit by gunfire. Investigators with the Aurora Police Crime Scene Unit found several shell casings at the scene.

APD said what led up to the shooting as well as a description of the suspect are unknown at this point, but FOX31 will update you as that information is made public.

If you have any information that could help investigators in Aurora, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.