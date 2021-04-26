Suspect in human remains, missing persons investigation facing additional charges

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in an investigation involving human remains found in the San Luis Valley is facing additional charges after another victim has been identified.

Adre Baroz, also known as “Psycho,” is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with deceased human remains and first-degree assault related to the murder of 31-year-old Korina Arroyo.

A multi-agency investigation, including the Conejos and Saguache County sheriff’s offices, the Alamosa and Monte Vista police departments, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was launched after remains were found with possible links to missing persons cases.

The remains were found on two properties close to the town of Las Sauces on Nov. 17, 2020. The property owners do not live on the properties, according to the CBI.

Baroz has already been charged in the murders of Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel and Xavier Zeven Garcia and is being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.