FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) — The suspect of an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died while in the care of a hospital Friday evening on Nov. 25, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect identified as Ross Milton Floersheim, 41, was at a hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the brief exchange of gunfire with Fountain police that occurred Sunday evening on Nov. 25. EPSO provided in-custody security at the hospital while waiting for his condition to improve.

On Friday, Floersheim died while in the care of hospital staff. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., a woman reported a domestic violence incident at a home on the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive in Fountain. She told police that her intoxicated husband would not let her leave the home with their son.

Shortly after Fountain Police Department officers arrived at the scene, Floersheim came out from the residence and fired at least one round from a firearm at responding officers. At least one officer returned fire, which hit Floersheim at least once, according to EPSO.

Floersheim was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

EPSO will remain the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. All information with the exception of naming the involved officers will come from EPSO.