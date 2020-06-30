Suspect in fatal Westminster road rage shooting faces new charges

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of murder in a deadly road rage shooting in 2018 will face additional charges.

Following a preliminary hearing on Monday, Jeremy Webster will face two new charges and have to take a recorded sanity evaluation.

Webster is accused of shooting a family outside of a dentist’s office in June 2018.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother, Meghan, and 7-year-old brother were critically wounded along with another bystander.

Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.

A third brother, Cooper Bigelow, survived physically uninjured.

The additional attempted first-degree murder and crime of violence enhancer charges granted Monday are in relation to Cooper.

The district attorney’s office requested these new charges in April 2020 after preparing for trial with an eye witness who saw the shooting.

According to an investigator who testified Monday, this witness recalls the shooter pointing a gun and firing three to five shots toward a boy running into the dentist office wearing a neon hoodie.

The investigator said the witness believes that boy was Cooper after watching the news and meeting the family at a fundraiser over the past two years.

Webster’s attorneys argued the witness did not initially tell detectives she saw this two years ago in her initial interview.

However, a judge still found probable cause for the added charges based on three witnesses’ testimonies at the hearing Monday.

The judge also granted an order for a doctor to conduct a sanity examination for Webster over a recorded Google video call under the condition that Webster can be alone in a room at the Adams County jail during the call. If there are any recording issues, defense can request the exam be continued either in person or online at another time.

Webster’s attorneys previously told the court he was being treated for mental health issues, including bipolar disorder when the shooting happened.

Webster is now charged with a total of 22 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault.

A new court date to review the sanity evaluation is set for Sept. 1.