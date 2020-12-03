Suspect in fatal stabbing at Aurora homeless center charged with murder

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a homeless center in Aurora last month.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it has charged 41-year-old Abdifatah Nur with first-degree murder after deliberation.

Nur is accused of fatally stabbing 44-year-old Joe Barbee in the neck at 13387 E. 19th Pl. on Nov. 19. The address is home to the Aurora Day Resource Center.

Nur was advised of his charges in Adams County District Court on Thursday. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.