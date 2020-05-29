Suspect in fatal south Denver stabbing identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department has identified the man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in the Platt Park neighborhood Thursday night.

DPD said Friday that Allen Menendez, 47, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to a statement of probable cause, the stabbing occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

The victim, a man whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Denver Health Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m.

Officers spoke with three witnesses at the scene. During the investigation, Menendez returned to the area, according to the probable cause statement.

He matched the description provided by the witnesses and was taken into custody.

“A show-up identification was conducted on scene, and the 3 aforementioned witnesses individually positively identified the suspect as the person who stabbed the victim,” the probable cause document stated.