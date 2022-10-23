AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A woman is in custody after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday evening.

At roughly 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle near where East Warren Place intersects with South Peoria Street.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman in the road suffering from life-threatening injuries that resulted from a hit-and-run. APD said that both were transported to a nearby hospital where the woman died. The man is still in the hospital and is in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Now, APD has said that they arrested Valerie Zamora, 50, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash that involved a death.

Timeline of events, according to APD investigation

Investigators with APD said that leading up to the crash, the man and the woman were traveling in the southbound direction on South Peoria Street on a Honda motorcycle.

That’s when a Subaru Outback, allegedly driven by Zamora, exited the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection if South Peoria and East Warren Place. The Subaru, traveling westbound out of the parking lot, crossed all of the lanes of South Peoria Street, and was struck in the rear by the Honda motorcycle.

After the initial crash into the Subaru Outback, the Honda motorcycle then struck a Toyota SUV that was stationary.

Instead of staying on the scene, Zamora allegedly left the scene without stopping or attempting to provide aid.

After investigators learned more about the vehicle that fled the scene, they said they found the Subaru Outback unoccupied not too far away from the scene of the crash. APD officers were able to locate Zamora shortly thereafter and she is now in custody.

The identity of the deceased victim in this hit-and-run has not been released, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

If you witnessed this crash and have not spoken with investigators, please reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.