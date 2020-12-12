Suspect in fatal Fort Lupton shooting arrested

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Fort Lupton motel has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Lupton Police Department, on Friday, 21-year-old Preston Cordova was taken into custody on a warrant for murder. The Greeley Police Department assisted in the arrest.

FLPD said 26-year-old Sierra Maez, who is a person of interest in the case, has also been located.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 outside the KC Motel at 201 First St. in Fort Lupton. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot in the parking lot.

The male was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His age and name have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call FLPD dispatch at: 720-652-4222.