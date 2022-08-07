DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department launched an investigation Sunday morning to locate the suspect involved in a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

According to DPD, officers responded to a report that came in at approximately 2:02 a.m. on Sunday of a shooting near West 11th Avenue and North Broadway Street.

After officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot wound victim with what they described as serious injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital.

No suspect was taken into custody at the time, or since.

The identity and the current health status of the victim have not been released at this point by authorities, but we will bring you that information once it has been made public.

Again, the suspect is still at large, and if you have any information that could help lead to the conclusion of this investigation, please contact the DPD.