DENVER (KDVR) – It’s been over a month, and police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after causing a crash in Denver’s Speer neighborhood.

Around 7:23 p.m. on Oct. 3, a moped was driving on the 600 block of N. Grant Street when it was cut off by another vehicle.

The Denver Police Department said that a white van was driving on that same stretch of N. Grant Street when it veered into the lane that the moped was driving in.

This resulted in the moped losing control and falling, which led to the rider sustaining serious facial injuries.

Instead of staying at the scene, the driver of the white van fled and is still at large as of this posting.

If you witnessed this accident, or have information regarding the suspect, you can reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling (720) 913-7867.