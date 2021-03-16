Suspect in dog-dragging incident in custody

DENVER (KDVR) — A video of a dog being dragged by its leash behind a truck has enraged Coloradans, leading to a suspect being taken into custody.

Charges have been filed against Jacob Raffit Ibarra in connection with a dog being dragged behind a truck driving on South Platte River Drive.

The incident was witnessed by several people earlier this month. The suspects fled the scene.

An anonymous tipster gave authorities a phone number that led to Ibarra, saying Ibarra was hiding the truck involved in the incident. When authorities arrived at Ibarra’s home, they saw the truck had been spray painted completely black. The license plate had also been removed.

Denver police have taken Ibarra into custody. Investigators still don’t know the reason behind the dog being dragged.