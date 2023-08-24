Police are looking for a 2005 Monte Carlo after the driver of the car was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian. (Parker Police Department)

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect who allegedly killed a pedestrian in Parker after fleeing from police Monday night has been taken into custody.

Tory Conyers, 44, was arrested in Aurora on Wednesday night following an hours-long stand-off with police and SWAT.

Around 4 p.m., Aurora police said they were attempting to contact a barricaded suspect in the 2300 block of Dayton Street. At 8 p.m., officers confirmed the man was taken into custody by Parker police.

Suspect was allegedly shoplifting before hit-and-run

Police said Conyers was shoplifting at a Walmart in Parker Monday night. Officers followed him as he fled the store and headed north on Parker Road.

According to police, Conyers failed to stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed. At that point, officers ended the pursuit.

However, a short time later, Conyers allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street at Parker and Lincoln Avenue. Police said Conyers did not stop to check on the victim who was identified as 49-year-old Jossy Pinto.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for the vehicle they believed Conyers was driving, a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.

There is no word on when Conyers will appear in court.