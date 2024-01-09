DENVER (KDVR) — Details are emerging about a 37-year-old man who police say hit and killed a mother and son near Broomfield High School on Dec. 12, 2023.

Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and aggravated habitual offender driving with a revoked license after he allegedly hit a vehicle with Melissa Powell, 47, and her son, Riordan Powell, 16, at an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told FOX31 that Menjivar, an El Salvador citizen, had been removed from the U.S. four times before the deadly crash. The agency said Menjivar “first entered the country at an unknown time and place without inspection by an immigration official.”

The agency further shared that an immigration judge issued a final order of removal on April 14, 2009. Menjivar was removed from the U.S. in June 2009, June 2012, November 2014 and January 2015.

“ICE records show that the subject has been previously removed and has no regard for immigration law,” ICE said in a statement to FOX31. “As part of its routine operations, ICE targets and arrests noncitizens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All noncitizens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removed from the United States, regardless of nationality.”

ICE Denver lodged an immigration detainer with Broomfield County on Dec. 18, 2023.

Further criminal records for driving under the influence

According to Colorado court records, Menjivar has four convictions from Boulder County for alcohol-related driving offenses dating to Aug. 4, 2007, Dec. 7, 2016, and May 7, 2019, for driving while impaired and Sept. 16, 2007, for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Boulder District Attorney’s Office, Menjivar pled guilty to three separate cases involving impaired driving.

The Boulder DA’s Office said one of the office’s prosecutors argued on Dec. 8, before the deadly Dec. 12 crash, that Menjivar should be sentenced immediately to serve one year in jail because he could be a danger to the community.

Instead, the judge ordered 365 days of work release, with two years of probation, at the December hearing.

“The Court allowed the defendant to wait out-of-custody for a bed in the work release program — over our office’s objection,” the DA’s office told FOX31. “The one year of work release would have required the defendant to remain in the jail except when authorized to leave for work.”

The Boulder DA’s Office additionally noted the judge recognized Menjivar served 100 days in jail earlier in the case and then tested sober since being released in August while these cases were pending. The judge also imposed a suspended three-year jail sentence.

“Those are significant factors, but our office still fought for straight jail time to be imposed immediately,” the office stated.

According to an arrest affidavit for Menjivar relating to the deadly Dec. 12 crash, police believe he was driving about 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Police say they searched his vehicle and found at least two empty beer cans on the front passenger floorboards. They also say they found a beer can on the road near the crash, and an officer said there was an overwhelming scent of alcohol.

Menjivar was taken to a local hospital following the crash. While at the hospital, officers with the Broomfield Police Department completed a search warrant for the felony blood draw of Menjivar, according to the affidavit. The test revealed he had a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit.

When Menjivar spoke to officers from the hospital, he allegedly told them he was unaware of the accident, according to the arrest affidavit.

Melissa was pronounced dead at the scene and Riordan later died at a hospital. A GoFundMe account was launched to help the family and had garnered over $50,000 as of Tuesday.