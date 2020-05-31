Suspect in custody following hit-and-run that injured 3 Denver police officers, 1 civilian

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said on Sunday afternoon that a suspect is in custody following a hit-and-run that injured three officers and a civilian Saturday night.

The officers were on a RDV (Rapid Deployment Vehicle) when they were struck by a vehicle.

The Denver Police Department was able to locate the suspects vehicle, but would not say where they found it. The suspect is a man and local to Denver.

The three officers were taken to Denver Health Saturday night, and the names of the officers will be released at a later time.

One officer is still currently in the hospital.

The civilian was in close proximity when they were struck. We do not have additional information about the civilian at this time.