BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies chased down a suspect in the Boulder area after a deadly two-vehicle crash in the county Wednesday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the initial crash happened at 68th Street and South Boulder Road just before 11:30 a.m.

CSP said one person died at the scene, but the driver of one vehicle left the damaged car and stole another vehicle on the scene. CSP said it was not a carjacking.

That lead to a police chase that spanned jurisdictions, with Boulder Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff and CSP in pursuit.

The pursuit lasted 19 minutes before the suspect was put in custody around the area of 28th and Arapahoe Avenue.

