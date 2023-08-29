GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old was arrested following a deadly shooting in Greeley over the weekend.

On Aug. 26, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to the 500 block of North 11th Avenue for a reported shooting, according to the department. Officers were told that the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers located two victims and began life-saving measures.

According to Greeley Police, a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive thanks to the measures taken by officers. A 25-year-old man was also taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was found a short time later in West Greeley. Officers performed a high-risk traffic stop and were able to take the 18-year-old into custody.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Balderas. Balderas was booked into the Weld County Jail on counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Balderas is being held on a $2 million bond.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not said why the arrest was on a count of attempted murder over a count of murder.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any other information is asked to contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.