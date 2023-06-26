COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November pleaded guilty to several charges Monday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, 46 counts of first-degree attempted murder and no contest to two charges of bias-motivated crimes. Judge Michael McHenry explained this carries at least five potential life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In court, Anderson said they are pleading guilty because of the high likelihood that they will be found guilty if it went to trial.

Victims were notified of the possible plea deal beforehand, per Colorado law.

A press conference with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office is set to follow the hearing on Monday.