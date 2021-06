AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Department announced the out-of-state arrest of a suspect in a May 23 shooting.

Marquis Davis, 35, is facing an attempted first degree murder charge for shooting a woman in the arm. The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. near Highline Drive and Lansing Street in Aurora.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this shooting.



An arrest warrant for attempted 1st degree murder was issued for Marquis Davis (5-12-86) who has been arrested out of state and is awaiting extradition. The case will now be prosecuted by the @DA18th. https://t.co/5aibmHwlCH pic.twitter.com/ZM08m6exX4 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 2, 2021

Davis is awaiting waiting extradition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers @CrimeStoppersCO or call 720-913-7867.