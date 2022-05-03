AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect who allegedly shot a man and a woman early last month was arrested on April 20.

Terrence McGary, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:24 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street on April 4. A man and woman were found shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No update on their conditions has been released but they were expected to survive.

Investigators found that a group of people had been hanging out in the area when the shots were fired.

McGary will be prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.