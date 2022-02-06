Aurora police searching for church shooting suspect, say he was in relationship with victim

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two men on Friday night.

APD issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 31-year-old Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa for the shooting that happened at the Iglesia Faro De Luz. Police said he was in a relationship with the woman who he allegedly killed.

Montoya Villa is facing a first-degree murder charge and other charges.

Interviews with numerous witnesses and investigation of the scene determined Montoya Villa is the suspected shooter and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police or contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.