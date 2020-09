DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sept. 8 near the lunch line at Saint Elizabeth’s church on the Auraria Campus in Denver.

#Denver, do you recognize this suspect? They’re believed to be involved in the Sept. 8, 2020 homicide on Auraria Campus. If you have any info, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/bWGxj1PeF6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 14, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Suspect in Auraria Campus homicide