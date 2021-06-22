Suspect in Arvada shooting identified, ‘targeted’ officer in deadly shooting

John Garrod, of Arvada, stands holding a blue line flag at the beginning of a line of about 30 police cars lined up for a procession in honor of the officer who was fatally shot in Arvada, Colo., on Monday, June 21, 2021. A gunfight between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left an officer and one of the suspects dead, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County coroner has identified the suspected gunman in Monday’s deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said Troyke “targeted” and “ambushed” Officer Gordon Beesley, who died in the shooting, because he was a police officer. They said he had “expressed hatred of police officers.”

Police said a good Samaritan, 40-year-old John Hurley, of Golden, intervened in the incident and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

Police searched an apartment on Monday that’s listed in Troyke’s name.

The Problem Solvers found that Troyke at one point worked as a truck driver. Court records under his name show misdemeanor traffic violations or minor court cases that happened more than 17 years ago in Colorado.

Troyke filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and lived in Aurora at one point.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released in great detail. Strate said investigators still have witnesses to interview and called the current stage of the investigation “preliminary.”