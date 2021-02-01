Suspect in Adams County store shooting faces federal charge

DENVER (KDVR) — An Arvada man arrested in connection with a shooting at a Dollar General store in Adams County last week is facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Johnny Ray McCaslin, 49, was arrested on Jan. 28. He is a suspect in the Jan. 26 shooting at a Dollar General in 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

After McCaslin was identified as a suspect in the shooting, a search warrant was issued for his residence, where authorities found two firearms and ammunition. McCaslin has previously been convicted of felonies in Colorado and is therefore not allowed to have firearms or ammunition, according to United States Attorney Jason Dunn.

McCaslin is scheduled to have his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on Monday afternoon.

This matter is being investigated by the ATF and multiple law enforcement agencies. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jena Neuscheler.