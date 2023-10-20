WESTMISNTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster SWAT is on scene at West 121st Avenue and Zuni Street after a barricaded suspect allegedly assaulted a deputy.

On Friday, Oct. 20 at 12:58 p.m., the Westminster Police Department tweeted that Westminster SWAT is currently negotiating with a suspect who assaulted an Adams County deputy.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 12:59 p.m., area schools have been “placed on secure” until the incident is over, tweeted Westminster PD.

This is a developing story. FOX31 will update this post when more information is available.