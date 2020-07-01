Nearly 20 years after sexual assault, Arvada police ID and arrest suspect

Brent Bloomquist was arrested on July 1, 2020 for a sexual assault police say he committed in 2002. (Credit: KDVR))

ARVADA (KDVR) – A sex assault suspect was taken into custody today, nearly two decades after the crime. Arvada police used DNA technology to solve a kidnapping and rape case from 2002.

FOX31 was the only station there as Brent Bloomquist was arrested at his home in Aurora. While he was being led away in handcuffs he denied being involved in a sex assault 18 years ago and told Deb Takahara, “I’m not really sure what’s going on.”

Arvada Detective Mike Roemer has been on the case from the beginning. He said the 61-year-old victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted as she walked home from work near 80th and Hoyt.

“Somebody attacked her from behind, covered her mouth, told her to be quiet. She was pushed about 10 feet, pinned up against a fence,” he said.

Detective Roemer said investigators had good DNA evidence, but it was only recently they were able to use genetic genealogy to track down this suspect Bloomquist.

Former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey’s company, United Data Connect, helped solve this case, with funding from partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

“It really is the first rape case we have solved. We’ve solved a number of murder cases, we solved the oldest murder case in the history of solving cases with genetic genealogy in JeffCo since 1963,” Morrisey said. “[In this case] we were able to find a close relative in the case. It was important to take this individual off the streets.”

Roemer filed a John Doe warrant back in 2003, so the statute of limitations would not apply. Investigators say Bloomquist’s DNA matches another cold case sex assault in Denver, but too much time may have passed to file charges in that case.