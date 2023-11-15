DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Lone Tree identified a suspect in the shooting death of 73-year-old Michael Lohmeier, who was found dead in his car there on Nov. 4.

James Mathew Neal, 23, was still at large as of Wednesday. He was last seen in the Colorado Springs area, according to the Lone Tree Police Department.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding Neal but warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

James Mathew Neal, 23, considered armed and dangerous, is wanted in the death of Michael Lohmeier in Lone Tree. (Credit: Lone Tree Police Department).

Anyone who sees Neal should contact 911 immediately before submitting any tip through the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.