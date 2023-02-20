BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a guest fired gunshots at a hotel near the University of Colorado Boulder, sparking worries of an active shooter before the man was located and arrested.

The Boulder Police Department said no one was hurt by the gunfire and identified Antonio Orlando Lucero, 45, as the suspect. Police said he was registered at the hotel and “fired numerous shots in the area of the hotel, striking at least one unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot,” according to a release.

“We’re grateful for the swift response by all of the officers involved who prevented this incident from escalating any further,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

Active shooter worries at Millenium Hotel

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Monday, when a CU Boulder police officer heard gunshots as he drove near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue. More reports then came in about gunshots being fired inside the Millennium Hotel “and a possible active shooter.”

The response grew, with Boulder city and county SWAT teams activated alongside Boulder Fire-Rescue.

“Officers identified the suspect’s room and as they approached the suspect ran out and down a flight of stairs. The suspect then exited a back door and began running toward Folsom Street before officers took him into custody,” Boulder Police said in a news release.

Police said they found two handguns.

The hotel, located at 1345 28th St., is near student housing and northeast of Folsom Field. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents from eastbound 28th Street to Taft Drive and Arapahoe Avenue to Folsom Street, which was lifted around noon.

Lucero faces felony counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon by a previous offender — the latter of which comes with a special offender sentencing enhancer. He also faces misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Witness information sought by police

Police are still looking for witnesses and information. Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Burke at 303-441-4483 and reference case 23-01694.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident along with Boulder Police and CU Boulder Police, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Longmont, Louisville, Lafayette and Broomfield police departments.