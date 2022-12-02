GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect involved in gunfire with a police officer leading to a barricade situation in Greenwood Village has been identified.

Jonathan Bell, 29, was taken into custody by Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office after approximately two hours of negotiations with a crisis team according to Greenwood Village police.

After approximately two hours of negotiations, Bell surrendered.

Bell is being charged with:

kidnapping

criminal attempt first degree murder

first degree assault on a peace officer

aggravated Robbery

theft $20,000 or more but less than $100,000

menacing with a deadly weapon

According to GVPD, there have been no injuries reported to peace officers, bystanders or suspects. There is an ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting and the officer involved is on administrative leave. This is common practice.

The officer’s identity has not been released at this time.